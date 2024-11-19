Chilly Wednesday with more rain and snow on the way

A very large area of low pressure sits off the west coast. Most of the wet weather in the coming days will move through the Pacific Northwest, with some of the moisture working into eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Our next chance at snow arrives late Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll see rain and snow this weekend with slightly warmer temps thanks to high pressure over the four corners.

Mostly clear overnight with a low around 13°. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Partly cloudy for Wednesday, with a high temperature around 35°. North winds around 5-10 mph.

A chance of snow for Wednesday night and early Thursday with a low around 25°.

Scattered rain and snow for Thursday, under mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the lower to mid 40’s.