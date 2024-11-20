Chance of rain and snow for Thursday; more wet weather this weekend

A large area of low pressure off the coast is slowly working closer to Idaho and Wyoming. We’ll see scattered snow and rain for Wednesday night and into Thursday. The heaviest amounts of snowfall, will occur in Central Idaho and the mountains west of our region. More widespread rain and snow chances are expected this weekend. Our temperatures are increasing in the coming days, with a southwest flow ahead of the large low pressure.

Wednesday night, a low of 22° for the Plain. A cloudy sky with a slight chance of snow.

This Thursday, there is a chance of snow before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature near 40° in the Plain. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. More scattered rain and snow for Thursday night with low in the mid 20’s.

A bit drier for Friday, with high temperatures in the upper 40’s. Scattered rain and snow for Friday night.

Rain for Saturday with mountain snow. A high temperature in the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain. The chance of precipitation is 80%.