A few storms between now and Thanksgiving

A bit of a nicer day today as we enjoy some breaks in the clouds and milder temperatures. The cental mountains could see some rain/snow showers, but they are the exception Daytime highs will be above average in the 40s and 50s for pretty much everyone. Tonight will be cool, but not unusually so with most places in the 20s and 30s.

Saturday, big changes for the forecast as a storm moves through. Count on rain and snow showers off-and-on throughout the day with several inches of snow possible for some of the mountains along the continental divide and western wyoming. Daytime highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Sunday - Monday, mixed cloud cover with a small snow shower chance. We're not really expecting much in the way of accumulating snowfall, but a flurry or two may be possible. Daytime highs will generally be in the 30s and low 40s. And yes, the sun will likely break through at times.

Tuesday - Wednesday, our next storm system. Slightly cooler temperatures in the 30s means a majority of the region can expect snow showers with only a few spots in the lower Snake River Plain possibly seeing some chilly rain or a rain/snow mix.

Thanksgiving Thursday, a lingering snow shower is possible, but for the most part it will be on the drier side. It will be cold though. Daytime highs may not break out of the 20s for most of us. Bundle up for the neighborhood turkey bowl!