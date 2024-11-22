Rain and snow for Saturday

Overnight, mostly cloudy with a low temperature around 30°.

It will be stormy this Saturday, with a chance of snow before 9am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the lower 40’s. South southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Staying breezy and a little wet for Saturday night. Mostly cloudy with a low temperature in the mid 20’s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

A slight chance of snow for Sunday with clearing skies. Partly sunny and high temperatures int eh mid 30’s.

Mostly sunny for Monday with a high in the mid 30’s.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY TO 5 PM SUNDAY: Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 7000 feet and 2 to 5 inches below 7000 feet.