A few snow showers overnight with some drier weather in play for Wednesday afternoon

Overnight there is a slight chance of snow around midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27°. South southwest winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday, a front passing through Montana will drop in some wind for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40°. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

For Thursday, partly sunny with highs in the mid 30’s. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny for Friday, with high temps in the mid 30’s.