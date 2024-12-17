Skip to Content
Local Forecast

A few snow showers overnight with some drier weather in play for Wednesday afternoon

KIFI
By
New
Published 5:33 PM

Overnight there is a slight chance of snow around midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27°. South southwest winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday, a front passing through Montana will drop in some wind for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40°. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

For Thursday, partly sunny with highs in the mid 30’s. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny for Friday, with high temps in the mid 30’s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content