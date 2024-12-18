Areas of fog with colder temps for Thursday and Friday

A front is moving through for Wednesday night. We’ll see the winds slowly die down, leading to areas of low clouds and fog for Thursday.

Overnight, we’ll see low temperatures in the lower 20’s. Areas of freezing fog with winds from the southwest around 15 to 20 mph. Winds becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

For Thursday there is patchy freezing fog before 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the mid 30’s.

Partly sunny for Friday with high temperatures in the mid 30’s for the Plain.

Saturday will start out mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the upper 30’s. A chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature in the mid 20’s. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.