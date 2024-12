Patchy freezing fog on the start for Thursday. We've got temperatures colder after the dry front that took winds to warnings to Lemhi county yesterday. Highs today for the valley in the mid 30's. Lows this mornig in the teens and 20's and fog may freeze on windshields and roads and sidewalks.

The chances for showers increases by this weekend and highs will be in the 30's and even colder on Christmas after the front.