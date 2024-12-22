Winter weather returning to the region

Kicking off an active pattern as we go into Christmas week. Several storms will pass by. Some of them won't bring a lot of precip. The region, but others could drop several inches of new snow.

Tonight, a few leftover snow showers. Totals generally won't be very impressive but an additional inch will be possible for some higher elevations. Temps will generally be in the 20s.

Monday, we have our second storm. This one will bring a tad more moisture than the previous system, but it still will bring only a few inches to the mountains with a cold rain or rain/snow mix to the snake river plain. Daytime highs will once again be in the 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday, our third storm. This one looks to have a better chance of bringing more significant snow showers to the region. At the moment it looks like several inches of new snow is likely for the mountains with rain showers transitioning to snow showers at night for the snake river plain. A white Christmas looks very likely for areas above about 6500 feet. Below that, a white Christmas still looks likely, but the change over from rain to snow will need to happen soon enough to take advantage of night time temps. We'll watch and see.

We have a few more storms after Christmas Day that could each bring more snow to the mountains and even some to the valleys. Overall, this is good as we need the water.