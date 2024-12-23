Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Several storms headed our way

By
Updated
today at 6:50 PM
Published 6:53 PM

Fresh snow for everyone, though it was warm enough that parts of the Snake River Plain did see a wintery mix at times including a brief period of freezing rain. We'll catch a bit of a break tonight and for most of tomorrow as Monday storm moves out, but we wait until late Tuesday evening for our next one. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, count on scattered rain and snow showers with most everyone transitioning to snow showers by the early hours of the morning. A white Christmas does look likely, but some parts of the Snake River Plain may only get a dusting of new snow. Christmas day, things will quiet down, but things pick back up again with more storms and more snow chances Thursday through Sunday. We need the water so its all welcome, but travel could be a bit iffy at times, particularly in mountain passes. 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Chris Nestman

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content