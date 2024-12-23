Several storms headed our way

Fresh snow for everyone, though it was warm enough that parts of the Snake River Plain did see a wintery mix at times including a brief period of freezing rain. We'll catch a bit of a break tonight and for most of tomorrow as Monday storm moves out, but we wait until late Tuesday evening for our next one. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, count on scattered rain and snow showers with most everyone transitioning to snow showers by the early hours of the morning. A white Christmas does look likely, but some parts of the Snake River Plain may only get a dusting of new snow. Christmas day, things will quiet down, but things pick back up again with more storms and more snow chances Thursday through Sunday. We need the water so its all welcome, but travel could be a bit iffy at times, particularly in mountain passes.