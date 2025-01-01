A few snow showers for Thursday with more rain and snow for Friday

Skip to Content
We’ll see some lightly scattered snow late Wednesday as this storm slowly exits overnight. There will be some leftover snow showers and flurries for Thursday. A slight turn in the jet stream will usher warmer temps and another storm by Friday.

Overnight, we’ll see areas of new snow with patchy fog. A low temperature around the mid 20’s. Winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

There is a slight chance of snow on Thursday. Patchy fog before 11am, otherwise cloudy, with a high in the lower 30’s. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain and snow for Friday with cloudy skies. A high temperature in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Rain and snow are likely for Saturday, mostly cloudy with a high near 35°. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY:

  • WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.
  • WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Lower Snake
    River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.
  • WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
    conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY:

  • WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 12 and 16
    inches with higher amounts above 9,000 ft in the Tetons. Around 12
    inches expected on Teton Pass and 8 inches on Togwotee Pass
    through Thursday morning.
  • WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
  • WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions will
    impact the evening and morning commutes on Teton Pass and Togwotee
    Pass.
