Wrap up – Cold temperatures continue

We begin Wednesday on a colder note than yesterday, thanks to high pressure opening the door for more cold arctic air and no insulation -patchy dense freezing fog. This bitter cold trend continues with some patchy freezing fog pockets around the region for early drivers and look out for school buses as we get back to normal routines this week. Low beam headlights and slick spots may be along your route, as crews continue to move snow and plow. Lows this morning approaching 0, and any light breeze will take us to sub-zero readings for wind chills. -27 below 0 for the wind chill in Jackson. Northerly wind flow today with the high and some more of us see the inside of home and work staying out of the fro-zone. Highs climb back to the 20's today or close to it, so layers of warm clothes and socks are in your closet forecast.

The snow chances are circling around again for Salmon and Island Park with today's cold front dropping through and by the weekend with a system bringing a 30-40% chance of snow for late Friday and Saturday. Highs in the 30's for the weekend and a cold snap with a twirl, girl for the start of next week.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather