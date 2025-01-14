Patchy freezing fog still in the forecast; some snow for Friday with very cold air on the way 

For Tuesday night and early Wednesday, we’ll see some dense freezing fog after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15°.

Wednesday morning, there is a chance of fog. Partly sunny skies for the afternoon. A high temperature in the mid 20’s.

For Thursday, there will be some patchy freezing fog before 3pm. Mostly sunny in the afternoon, with a high near 28°. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

A chance of snow Friday afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28°. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

A slight chance of snow for Saturday. Colder with highs near 18°