Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Patchy freezing fog still in the forecast; some snow for Friday with very cold air on the way 

ezgif-2-71c60bfb00
KIFI
By
today at 4:01 PM
Published 4:00 PM

For Tuesday night and early Wednesday, we’ll see some dense freezing fog after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15°.  

Wednesday morning, there is a chance of fog. Partly sunny skies for the afternoon. A high temperature in the mid 20’s.  

For Thursday, there will be some patchy freezing fog before 3pm. Mostly sunny in the afternoon, with a high near 28°. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 5-10 mph in the afternoon. 

A chance of snow Friday afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28°. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. 

A slight chance of snow for Saturday. Colder with highs near 18° 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content