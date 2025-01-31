Winter Weather Advisory issued this weekend

Scattered snow and rain showers with gusty winds this weekend. Temperatures will increase with the winds, and we’ll see some rain and melting with this storm system.

Saturday, rain and snow likely before 8am, then snow likely between 8am and 9am, then rain and snow likely after 9am. Patchy blowing snow with gusty winds. A high temperature in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. south-southwest winds around 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible in the Snake River Plain.

Overnight into Sunday morning, low temperatures around 30° Winds from the south southwest around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible for the Plain.

Sunday, snow is likely, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high temperature near 40°. Southwest winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST SUNDAY:

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches with locally higher totals around Craters of the Moon National Monument of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.

WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Sunday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Gusty winds could lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST SUNDAY: