Wind and winter weather advisories

We've got gusty winds into early evening with some places getting to 40mph of more. We are tracking rain/snow in the central mountains and with a chance of snow across the valley tonight with the adjacent front. Another push from the west in here for Monday, St. Patrick's day and we'll take a 50% chance of snow tomorrow with the next front as we have winter weather advisories up for many mountain counties in the eastern and southeastern highlands from Monday into Tuesday. Expect 5-10" of snow with gusty winds 35+mph.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.