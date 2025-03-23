A few nice days ahead

As an area of low pressure passes to our north, clouds and a few scattered rain/snow showers will be possible for tonight. We'll gradually clear out for Monday with breezes sticking around and maybe a lingering sprinkle/flurry. For a lot of folks, Monday will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday look absolutely beautiful with plenty of sun and highs in the 60s and maybe even 70. Great days to get outside. Starting Thursday winds will pick up ahead of another storm system. Count on wind and scattered showers Thursday afternoon into Friday with some snow showers overnight for the mountains. The weekend isn't look too bad with a few leftover showers, but temps will be back to normal with highs mainly in the 50s.

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

