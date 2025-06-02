Mild start to the week with a low thunderstorm risk 

After a cold front late Sunday, we’re seeing cooler temperatures with a few thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low temperature around 45°. North northeast winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday, Increasing clouds, with a high near 68°. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly for the mountains. Winds from the west around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunny for Wednesday with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A high temperature in the lower 70’s for the Snake River Plain.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 75°.