Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Mild start to the week with a low thunderstorm risk 

KIFI WEATHER
By
New
Published 3:39 PM

After a cold front late Sunday, we’re seeing cooler temperatures with a few thunderstorms.  

Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low temperature around 45°. North northeast winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. 

Tuesday, Increasing clouds, with a high near 68°. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly for the mountains. Winds from the west around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. 

Sunny for Wednesday with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A high temperature in the lower 70’s for the Snake River Plain. 

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 75°. 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content