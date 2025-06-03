Cooler today 60s & 70s for highs

The change in temps from over the weekend at 90 degrees on Saturday and the front that unsettled everything with a few storms and winds really swung the back door open, and it's not closed yet. Temps are lower today and tomorrow than Monday, where we were at average of 72. Today will be cooler and upper 60's and 70's with light winds and sun breaking into the day. Constantly brighter skies will help us warm back to some 80's by the end of week. This looks to be a long dry stretch of days with slim chances of storms and showers, but you can't rule one out with an ever present shortwave to skim across and blow things around every few days. Hang on more warm air is coming for the first weekend of June.