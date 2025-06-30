Highs in the mid 90’s for Tuesday; Scattered thunderstorms for the 4th

High pressure to our south is sending heat in our direction for Tuesday. As the high shifts to the east later this week, we’ll look for some monsoonal moisture arriving from the south. The result, scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon of the 4th.

Overnight a low temperature around 57°. Light winds and mostly clear overnight.

Sunny and hot for Tuesday, with a slight chance of mountain thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach the mid 90’s for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds around 10mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

A slight chance of thunderstorms for Wednesday. A high near 90° for the Snake River Plain. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday, a slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85°. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon for Friday. Partly to mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the lower to mid 80’s. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Gusty winds in the afternoon and evening from area thunderstorms.