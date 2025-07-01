Hotter today

Highs will be even warmer today - 94 for Idaho Falls and 96 for Pocatello. Moisture sneaks back in with a 20% chance of showers later in the day. Winds gusting to 30mph, esp. In Mud Lake and Menan Roberts by afternoon. Dry thunderstorm winds can make afternoons brisk. Moisture from the south flows up from Nevada and we'll have more clouds, but chances of showers making it to your tomatoes is limited, hence the dry thunderstorm mention and the downflow winds by late afternoon. Widely scattered storms are a 40 % possibility for July 4th in the afternoon, with accompanying winds, which we are tracking for the fireworks in many areas. Download our weather app and stay ahead of changes.

Increased shower and storm chances daily and by 4th of July 50% chance by afternoon. Increased winds as well.