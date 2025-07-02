Slightly cooler with storm chances increasing later

We have a better chance of scrambling through the afternoon and evening with severe thunderstorms today with an unsettled atmosphere. Dry thunderstorms yesterday did not help battling wildland fires that popped up in the heat of the day. Winds were gusty through yesterday evening at up to 60mph. Today more clouds and less heat, we are upping the chances of showers and storms to 40% with highs dipping to the upper 80's to around 90. Ripe for ignition of storms with hot winds and hail and lightning, which does promote the heightened risk of fires in dry conditions.

Storm chances increase by tomorrow and Friday around 50-60%. Highs in the 80s, but slightly above average for this time of year. Accompanying outflow winds to any storms is something we'll be tracking as well, due to all the fireworks for Ammon on Thursday and Rexburg, Pocatello, Idaho Falls on Friday. Stay cool, hydrated and weather aware with the KIFI First Alert Weather app in the app store. Download it today.