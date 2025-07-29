Dog days heat with storm chances by end of the week

High pressure in charge of our weather with a southwesterly flow influencing Salmon and Lemhi county weather with better chances of mountains storms for today with a flood watch in effect through 9pm.

Mountain storm chances start showing up in the forecast for Jackson as well, with slight chances of showers/storms for the valley by end of the week. Still hot today at 92-95 Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Pocatello and Rexburg. 80s in the mountains and Wyoming. Winds may pick up with the heat of the day 20+ mph and gustier in the central mountains. Low pressure pushes up by Thursday and brings increased intensity for storms and wetter weather with isolated moisture pockets for the valley, and possibly a rain shower or hot thunderstorm, maybe dry. This cool down brings up the 80s and below average temps headed into the War Bonnet, and some wind, as usual for the event, and we'll be watching wind for the Ammon Days balloons.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather