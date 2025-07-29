Hot temps with a few thunderstorms and afternoon winds

High pressure remains to our southeast, with low pressure to our northwest. This pattern sticks around with a hot Wednesday ahead. There will also be a few thunderstorms.

The threat of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend, each afternoon. Temps will gradually slide down as we move into and through the weekend.

For Tuesday night, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and a low temperature in the mid 50’s. Winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a few afternoon thunderstorms. A high in the lower 90’s with breezy winds. Wind gusts as high as 20 mph. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 90’s.

A slight chance of thunderstorms for Thursday with mostly sunny skies. A high near 90° for the Snake River Plain.