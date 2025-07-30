Chance of thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s

For Wednesday night, we’ll see a few isolated thunderstorms. Clearing skies overnight with an overnight low in the mid 50’s. North northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

For Thursday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly Sunny, with a high temperature near 90° for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest around 10 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday, again there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80’s. Winds from the southwest in the afternoon around 10-15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.