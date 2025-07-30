Still hot with chances of PM storms

Unsettled for some this afternoon with a 20-30% chance of storms in the valley with heat at highest it will be over the next 8 days. 90 in Idaho Falls and 95 in Pocatello. Winds may gust to 20+ for the War Bonnet kickoff tonight and then will be gustier to the north around Rexburg and I-15 later tonight.

Lows in the mid 50s to 60 degrees. The cool down comes with a shifting low and trough moving north and wind direction will shift from north to southerly later. The sizzling summer storm chances continue for the rest of the week. Gusty winds and hail and lightning with some fire risk can be expected with those isolated storms, higher chances in Salmon and Jackson.

Temperatures will drop to below average by the weekend with a nice 80 degree for Monday, but wait, there's more....HEAT still into August.

