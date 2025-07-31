Red Flag Warning posted for gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms; more of the same for Friday

A disturbance moving through the region from the northwest is steering in gusty winds and will help trigger thunderstorms for this evening and again for Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Friday afternoon and evening. This is due to the gusty winds, low humidity and thunderstorms.

For Friday night there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear overnight, with a low around 55°. South winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

For Friday, look for sunshine with a few thunderstorms for the afternoon and the evening. A high temperature will reach the mid 80’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Breezy and sunny for Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 80’s. A slight chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY:

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to midnight MDT tonight.