Slightly cooler with storm chances

Low pressure means some lousy weather. Fire weather warnings for Treasure valley and Lower magic valley counties. Highs today in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds SW 10-15+mph. Gusty thunderstorm chances are in here for the next several days around 30%.

Some clearing in the day for sun and at night with the shortwaves pushing across here. Cooler by the weekend and only hitting the lower 80s, but there is more heat coming or the first week of August.

Winds will fluctuate in the evenings with the heat of the day gusting to 20 at times for the War Bonnet, morning winds for Ammon Day balloons will be 5-10mph.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather