Scattered rain for Saturday with some mountain snow moving into Sunday

Tonight, expect widespread showers with a chance of thunderstorms sweeping across the region. Temperatures will dip to around 45°, accompanied by a south-southwest breeze near 10 mph. Rain chances are high, with an 80% likelihood of precipitation, making for a wet and potentially stormy night.

As we head into the weekend, an area of low pressure will keep conditions unsettled. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will persist through Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be noticeably colder than last week, and snow is possible in higher elevations such as Jackson, Island Park, and Teton Valley. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for the mountains surrounding Jackson Hole and West Yellowstone, signaling a shift toward wintry conditions.

Saturday’s forecast calls for continued showers and a steady temperature around 50°. Winds will be light, ranging from 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph. By Saturday night, showers are likely to continue into Sunday morning, with a chance of snow above 6,000 feet. The Snake River Plain will see lows near 40°, while mountain areas could drop to around 30°.

On Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies with showers gradually tapering off throughout the day. Temperatures will climb to a high near 55°, offering a brief break from the wet weather.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from noon Saturday to 6 PM Sunday for the Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains. Snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected above 9,000 feet, with trace to 5 inches possible between 7,000 and 9,000 feet. Togwotee Pass is likely to see the heaviest snowfall, and travel could be hazardous over mountain passes during this time.