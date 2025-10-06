Freeze Warning for early Tuesday; dry and warmer weather for the afternoon

Eastern Idaho is still feeling the chill following a stormy weekend, with freezing overnight temperatures persisting across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning effective from midnight tonight through 10 a.m. Tuesday. Residents in areas including the Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, and the Snake River Plain should prepare for temperatures dipping as low as 25°. These conditions pose a risk to crops, sensitive vegetation, and outdoor plumbing.

Tonight’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies and a low near 30°, with calm winds shifting to a light north-northeast breeze around 5 mph. Tuesday will bring sunny skies and a high near 60°, with winds remaining light and variable. By Wednesday, temperatures will climb to around 65° under continued sunshine, with winds shifting from the southeast to southwest at about 5 mph.

Thursday promises to be the warmest day of the week, with sunny skies and a high near 75°. The wind will remain light, making for a pleasant fall afternoon. This brief warm-up is thanks to a high-pressure system settling over the region, providing dry and stable conditions through midweek.

By Friday, a shift in the weather pattern is expected as low pressure from the northwest combines with remnants of Hurricane Priscilla. This system will bring increased cloud cover and a chance of rain, with highs in the low 70s. Residents should prepare for a return to stormy conditions over the weekend, potentially impacting outdoor plans and travel.