Freeze warnings and sunshine after weekend storms

Freeze warning through 10 AM this morning so protect the sensitive plants and outdoor plumbing.

It’ll be sunny and in the 50s about 59 today then into tonight we’re back to the 20s 30s. tI’ll bring above freezing with light wind winds out of the north at 5 to 10 we’ll straighten up the rest of this week and get things feeling better around here after that cold snap put some snow on the mountains and chilling things down, upper 60s and 70s by mid week on before storm chances on the weekend. Doh!

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather