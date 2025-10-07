Freeze warning this morning and then warmer

We'll get back to some seasonal temps to day after 55 yesterday, which was 10 degrees below our average for this time of the year of 65. Today back to the 60s with light winds, and still a freeze warning for the central and southern Snake River Plain through 10am this morning. Winds light from north 5-10.

Then slightly milder into tonight with lows in the upper 30s to 40s. We'll see a gentle warming trend to the 70s by end of the week and then the bottom come out again with a cold front and we go from 70s to 40s for some with good chances of showers and even mountain snows by Saturday at noon,