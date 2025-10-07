Skip to Content
Freeze Warning tonight with warmer afternoon temperatures for Wednesday

5:47 PM
A strong high-pressure system is currently settling over the region, bringing clear skies and warmer daytime temperatures. However, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for early Wednesday morning, cautioning residents about potentially damaging cold conditions. The warning is in effect from 1 AM to 9 AM Wednesday, with temperatures expected to dip as low as 27°F in rural areas.

The warning primarily affects the Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain. While urban centers like Idaho Falls and Pocatello may stay near or just above freezing, outlying regions are at risk for frost and freeze damage. Residents are urged to protect sensitive vegetation and outdoor plumbing, as the cold snap could cause significant harm.

Tonight’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies and light winds, with lows in the lower 30s. By Wednesday afternoon, conditions will improve significantly, with sunny skies and highs near 67°, accompanied by southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. This warming trend continues into Thursday, which is expected to be sunny with highs near 73°.

The weather takes a turn Thursday night, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms developing after midnight. Friday will bring partly cloudy skies and a continued chance of afternoon and evening storms, with highs near 70°. Friday night could see more widespread showers and possible thunderstorms, leading to a cooler Saturday with scattered showers and a high near 55°.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

