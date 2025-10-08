Chilly mornings and warmer afternoons

These next couple of days make great weather for fall decorating and winterizing vehicles and campers. We've got a storm set up that will change the way you feel about corduroy. The timing stinks because it will be a replay of last weekend's weather. Wet and cold conditions for Saturday and lingering with even colder air by Sunday and Monday.

Sunny and brisk today with winds gusting from southwest to 20mph later, around 10 mph for the day and highs in the mid to upper 60's.

Tonight will be slightly warmer than it has been approaching 40, or upper 30's for most outside of the mountains.

Thursday will be even warmer and nice, with highs in the 70s. That is the warm before the storm.

Friday 40%-50% chance of showers and cooler in the 60s.

Saturday 60% chance of storm after drizzle and cool air and gusty winds move in for late Friday. Highs in the 50s. Then look at Sunday, even colder.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather