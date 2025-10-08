Sunny and warmer for Thursday before stormy weather rolls in

As Wednesday night settles across eastern Idaho, expect frosty conditions under clear skies. Temperatures will dip to around 35°, with a light breeze from the south at about 5 mph.

A Frost Advisory is in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM Thursday for areas including the Arco and Mud Lake Desert. With temperatures dropping to near 30°, frost formation is likely. Gardeners and growers should take precautions, as sensitive plants left uncovered could suffer damage or even be killed by the cold.

Thursday brings a noticeable warm-up, with highs climbing to around 75° under sunny skies. But don’t get too comfortable—an area of low pressure is approaching from the west. By Thursday night, clouds begin to roll in, and there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Overnight lows will hover near 50°, with winds shifting from the south to the east at around 5 mph.

Friday continues the unsettled trend, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Expect partly cloudy skies and a high near 70°. Winds will pick up from the southwest at around 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph. By Friday night, showers become more likely after midnight, and skies will remain mostly cloudy with lows near 50°.

Saturday looks to be the wettest day of the week. Showers are likely in the morning, followed by a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will top out around 60°, and the chance of precipitation is a solid 80%. It’s a good day to keep the umbrella handy and plan for indoor activities.