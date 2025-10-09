Chance of showers overnight and early Friday with more scattered showers this weekend

An area of low pressure is advancing in from the west. We have a cold front passing through the region Saturday, which will drive in scattered rain and gusty winds.

For Thursday night and early Friday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. An overnight low temperature in the upper 40’s, with winds around 5-10 mph.

For Friday, we expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. A high temperature in the lower 70’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the south-southwest in the afternoon around 10-15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. For Friday night, there is a chance of showers with an overnight low temperature in the lower 50’s.

Saturday, there will be scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. A high temperature in the lower 60’s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. More scattered showers overnight late Saturday and into Sunday morning, with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s. High temperatures for Sunday afternoon will only reach the upper 40’s.