Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Chance of showers overnight and early Friday with more scattered showers this weekend

KIFI
By
today at 4:00 PM
Published 3:40 PM

An area of low pressure is advancing in from the west. We have a cold front passing through the region Saturday, which will drive in scattered rain and gusty winds.

For Thursday night and early Friday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. An overnight low temperature in the upper 40’s, with winds around 5-10 mph.

For Friday, we expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. A high temperature in the lower 70’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the south-southwest in the afternoon around 10-15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. For Friday night, there is a chance of showers with an overnight low temperature in the lower 50’s.

Saturday, there will be scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. A high temperature in the lower 60’s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. More scattered showers overnight late Saturday and into Sunday morning, with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s. High temperatures for Sunday afternoon will only reach the upper 40’s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content