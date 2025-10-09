Skip to Content
Warmer with a wild weekend ahead

Winds pick up with more heat today and highs peak in the low to mid 70s. Winds southwest 10-15 with gusts to 20mph or more. We've got a little frost advisory this morning but warmer into tonight with lows in the 40s.

Tropical moisture shoots up from the south, and that will probably cause flooding in SLC this weekend...here it plows into cold air and an adjoining front and creates lousy weather for us on Saturday and Sunday. Storms, snow and rain and gusty winds can be expected starting late Friday and taking over Saturday and lingering with mountain snow showers into Sunday. Colder by ten degrees daily.

