Colder temperatures with scattered showers this weekend

An area of low pressure with a cold front arrives for Saturday. Look for scattered showers to increase in coverage over the region starting late Friday night into early Saturday. Much cooler temperatures will move in this weekend, with Sunday being the coldest day of the week.

For Friday night, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53°. South wind around 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm for Saturday. Daytime temperatures will reach the mid 50’s. South southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. More showers for Saturday night, mainly before midnight. A low temperature around 37°. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

For Sunday, there is a chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain showers mainly for the higher elevations. A high temperature in the mid to upper 40’s. Southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph

Monday, will be mostly sunny with a high near 60°