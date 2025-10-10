Skip to Content
First Alert Weather Day tomorrow

today at 5:59 AM
Good chances of showers and storms into our early start then backing off and resuming for tonight. 50% for many of us in the valley. Winds from the south gusting to 20+mph and partly sunny today with temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Cold front Saturday and sloppy wet conditions for the day. 80% chance of showers and still windy. Highs in the 50s. Cold front pops with the frigid air and temps dive for the chance of a wintry mix, rain and snow for 5000 ft and above, especially late Saturday and early Sunday.

Winds gusting 20-30mph and much cooler with highs only in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

