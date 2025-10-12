Briefly sunny, but more storms are on the way

A stormy pattern over the next week as a series of storms move through.

Monday, clearing skies, a bit breezy, with cool to mild temps. A few overnight snow showers near the Montana state line give way to afternoon sunshine. Morning lows will be cold with freeze warnings in effect, but highs will generally be in the 50s and 60s. Definitely grab the jacket, but it might be mild enough for some of you to pull it off in the afternoon sun. Winds will back off but won't go away entirely with steady winds averaging around 10-15 mph and gusts around 20.

Tuesday - Friday, a large dip in the Jetstream means more moisture will be headed our way. Count on a few showers for Tuesday with more significant rain and mountain snow chances for Wednesday and Thursday. Daytime highs will cool each day with Tuesday warming into the upper 50s and low 60s, but by Thursday and Fiday most of us will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

Weekend, still far enough out that this could change, but at the moment it looks cool but quieter. Expect more sun with some high passing clouds, daytime temperatures will be in the 50s, and we only expect a small chance of a mountain sprinkle.