Chilly sunshine with more storm chances this week

Freeze warning in effect till 10 o’clock this morning, but then sunshine and a high around 62 north northeast winds at 5-10 they’ll move to the south for the afternoon and could go as high as 20 miles an hour. Tonight a 40% chance of showers more clouds and a low around 39. A chance of showers Tuesday in the morning with thunderstorms embedded and clouds and 60% chance storm chance increased for Tuesday night with the low around 40 and Wednesday will be wet showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon and a high of 53 and increased chance Wednesday night down to 35.

