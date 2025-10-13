More wet weather moves through the region this week

Another week and another week of scattered showers with low pressure moving in from the southwest.

Overnight, look for some scattered showers. Mostly cloudy with a low temperature in the lower 40’s. Winds around 10mph.

Tuesday, look for a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high temperature in the lower 60’s. Overnight on Wednesday, we’ll see more showers with a low temperature in the lower 40’s.

Wednesday, we’ll have more showers with thunderstorms also possible for the afternoon. High temperatures in the lower 50’s. Southwest winds around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

More scattered showers are likely for Thursday, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the upper 40’s.