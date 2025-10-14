Another wet cool down begins today

A closed off low will swing from Nevada over Utah and spin back moisture giving us northerly winds more of a south or more of a south flow tonight. We've showers and storms mixed in the forecast mainly for Wednesday and Thursday.

Partly sunny and showers likely and the thunderstorm mixed in. High today in the lower 60s. Winds from the southeast 10 to 15 gusting to 20+.

Tonight showers overnight low 40s 70% chance.

Wednesday: wet 90% chance of showers thunderstorms in the afternoon a high of 53 still raining Wednesday night low of 39.

Showers likely Thursday high of 47 and 36 Thursday night.

Friday and Saturday Sunny high of 52 low of 32. Saturday Sunny 54 Low 34.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather 208-534-9957