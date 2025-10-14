Storm System Brings Rain, Thunderstorms, and Mountain Snow Midweek

A low-pressure system is moving into the region from Nevada, setting the stage for an active weather pattern through Wednesday and Thursday. As this system pushes through, residents can expect multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms, along with accumulating snow in the higher elevations. The snow levels for central Idaho, will drop to around 6,500 feet. The cold front associated with this system will usher in the chilliest temperatures of the week by Thursday, as it shifts northeastward.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains of western Wyoming, effective from 6 PM Wednesday through 11 PM Thursday. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 1 to 5 inches between 7,500 and 9,000 feet, with higher terrain—including Togwotee and Teton Passes—seeing 5 to 10 inches. This wintry weather could make travel over mountain passes slick and hazardous, especially for hunters and backcountry adventurers.

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with showers likely after 2 AM. Temperatures will dip to around 45°, and winds will shift from the southwest to the northeast at about 5 mph. Rain chances are high, with a 70% probability of precipitation.

Wednesday will be wet and stormy, with showers and possible thunderstorms expected throughout the day. The high will reach near 55°, and winds will shift from the northeast to the southwest at around 5 mph. Rain chances peak at 80%,

By Thursday, the system begins to exit, but lingering showers are still likely, especially before noon. Skies will remain cloudy, and the high will only reach the upper 40’s. Southwest winds will pick up to around 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. With a 70% chance of rain and colder air settling in, Thursday will feel like a true taste of fall.