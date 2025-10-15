Low pressure overhead with scattered rain and snow

Rain and snow will be in the forecast as the low-pressure system moves to the east. We’ll see the wet weather threat move out late Thursday.

Friday and Saturday, high pressure once again builds over the region. We’ll see sunny skies to start out the weekend. However, there is another area of low pressure moving in from the northwest arriving late Sunday.

For Wednesday night, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy skies, with a low temperature in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Look for more scattered rain and mountain snow for Thursday morning. Drier weather with mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon and evening. A high temperature in the upper 40’s. Cold and breezy for Thursday afternoon with wind gusts around 15-20 mph. Clearing out for Thursday night with low temperatures in the lower to mid 30’s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature reaching the lower 50’s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM THURSDAY: