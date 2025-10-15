Storms today and winter weather advisories for mountains

Possibly accumulations of 4 to 6 inches for western Wyoming into Friday with showers and thunderstorms for the valley and good soaking rains with gusty winds. 53 today for Idaho Falls and below 45 tonight and about the same for Jackson and tonight will be below freezing in western Wyoming. Temps drop another 7 or 8 degrees ahead of tomorrow afternoon with rains stopping by Friday. Weekend looks dry and somewhat below average on Saturday at 55 then back to lower 60s for the valley. Another system slides in to pop temeperatures out of place again by Monday and Tuesday with a 50% chance of showers and storms for us.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

