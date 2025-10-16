A few areas of rain and snow tonight; nicer weather for Friday and Saturday

East Idaho continues to feel the effects of a low-pressure system that’s now drifting eastward into Montana and the Northern Plains. This system is still pulling in wraparound moisture. Snowfall remains light and confined to elevations above 7,000 feet, with no significant accumulations expected.

Tonight, skies will gradually clear after a mostly cloudy evening. Temperatures will dip to around 33°, with a south-southwest breeze near 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. These conditions will set the stage for a brief period of calmer weather as high pressure builds in for Friday and Saturday.

Friday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 54°. Winds will come from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Friday night remains mostly clear, with lows again around 33° and similar breezy conditions continuing from the south-southwest.

Saturday will be sunny and slightly cooler, with highs near 52° and light south-southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night stays mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to about 34°. This brief calm will give way to another approaching low-pressure system late Sunday.

Sunday starts off mostly sunny with a high near 62°, but by afternoon, there’s a 20% chance of showers. Rain chances increase to 40% Sunday night, with mostly cloudy skies and lows near 32°.