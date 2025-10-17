Breaking nice weather for weekend kickoff

We've got chilly conditions but dry and breezy to kick off the weekend. Quick enjoy the next couple of days before another swift front shows up and shakes temps down,We've got chilly conditions but dry and breezy to kick off the weekend. Quick enjoy the next couple of days before another swift front shows up and shakes temps down,

Highs in the 50s today and dropping to freezing or below tonight. 54 for Idaho Falls and 56 for Pocatello. Sunny and winds gust to 25 or more with the exiting system and high pressure puishing in .

Sunday night 30% chance of showers coming in after a nice dry and sunny weekend. Sunday ends with 63 ahead of showers.

Monday cooler 51 and Tuesday sunny and warmer 57.