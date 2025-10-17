Nice Fall weather for Saturday with a cold front moving in Sunday

Breezy for Friday night with a few snow showers near the Montana state line and northwestern Wyoming as a weak system moves on to our north. A nice and cool Saturday before a northwest cold front moves through on Sunday.

Mostly clear for the Snake River Plain overnight, with a few snow and rain showers in the Snake Highlands. A low around the lower 30’s with South southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunny for Saturday with high temperatures in the lower to mid 50’s for the Snake RIver Plain.

Wet weather will start to enter central Idaho early Sunday. For the Snake River Plain and the rest of eastern Idaho, there is a chance of rain after noon. A high temperature in the lower 60’s with gusty winds. Southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

A few isolated showers for Monday, with clearing skies throughout the day. A high temperature in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Tuesday will be sunny, with a high temperature in the mid 50’s.