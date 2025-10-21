Chilly sunshine and slightly warmer

Sunny , bright and cold - big coat this morning and temp around 28 as we head toward the low to mid 50s with light northerly winds. High pressure continues for Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 . Tomorrow is the highlight of the 8 day forecast. Take a look at the video forecast and the incoming weather changes. A slight push from the south with more clouds and a little cooler air will make temps wobble with more clouds and highs back to the mid 50s for Thursday. A storm set up by the weekend and highs will drop to the 40s with a good 60% chance of rain and snow into the mountains on Saturday and Sunday. Very cold air after the front will make mornings cold, below freezing for first of the week, teens for the mountains. Almost a replay of last weekend, is what it feels like for the region. Lock down the pumpkins again and drip the faucets.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather