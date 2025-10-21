Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warming Trend Continues Before Weekend Storm

By
today at 3:55 PM
Published 3:46 PM

A ridge of high pressure is bringing a pleasant stretch of fall weather to the region this week, with mostly sunny skies and gradually warming temperatures. This calm pattern will hold through Friday, but changes are on the horizon as a cold front approaches over the weekend.

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies and chilly conditions, with lows dipping to around 32°. Winds will remain light, shifting to the north after midnight. Wednesday and Thursday will feature sunny to mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 50s and gentle breezes from the north and southwest.

Friday continues the trend of mild and sunny weather, with temperatures peaking near 58°. However, Saturday marks the beginning of a shift. The morning will start off partly sunny, but showers are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening. Winds will pick up as the storm system moves closer, and skies will turn mostly cloudy.

By Saturday night, rain becomes more likely, especially after midnight. Gusty winds will accompany the storm, and overnight lows will fall to around 36°. The unsettled weather continues into Sunday, with widespread showers and strong winds. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content