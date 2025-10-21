Warming Trend Continues Before Weekend Storm

A ridge of high pressure is bringing a pleasant stretch of fall weather to the region this week, with mostly sunny skies and gradually warming temperatures. This calm pattern will hold through Friday, but changes are on the horizon as a cold front approaches over the weekend.

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies and chilly conditions, with lows dipping to around 32°. Winds will remain light, shifting to the north after midnight. Wednesday and Thursday will feature sunny to mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 50s and gentle breezes from the north and southwest.

Friday continues the trend of mild and sunny weather, with temperatures peaking near 58°. However, Saturday marks the beginning of a shift. The morning will start off partly sunny, but showers are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening. Winds will pick up as the storm system moves closer, and skies will turn mostly cloudy.

By Saturday night, rain becomes more likely, especially after midnight. Gusty winds will accompany the storm, and overnight lows will fall to around 36°. The unsettled weather continues into Sunday, with widespread showers and strong winds. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s.