A calm stretch before a weekend storm

We are enjoying a stretch of pleasant autumn weather, but changes are on the horizon. High pressure will dominate through Friday and into early Saturday, keeping conditions mostly dry and sunny. However, a cold front paired with low pressure is expected to move in late Saturday, bringing a shift to stormier conditions. By Sunday, the area could see widespread showers, and with temperatures dropping, a few snowflakes may even make an appearance early Monday morning.

Tonight, will be partly cloudy with temperatures dipping to around 35° and a light north breeze. Thursday starts off partly sunny before clearing up, with highs near 55° and light winds shifting southwest at about 5 mph. Thursday night will be mostly clear and chilly, with lows near 30° and a gentle south wind around 5 mph.

Friday continues the trend of sunny skies, with highs reaching around 55°. Winds will start from the east-southeast at 5 mph and shift to the southwest later in the day. Friday night will see increasing cloud cover, with overnight lows near 35°. This marks the beginning of the transition toward more unsettled weather.

Saturday will begin partly sunny with a slight 20% chance of showers in the afternoon and highs near 60°. By Saturday night, rain becomes more likely, with an 80% chance of showers and lows around 35°. Prepare for wet conditions and cooler temperatures as the storm system moves through, potentially bringing the season’s first snowflakes by early Monday.